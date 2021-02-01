Castweet (CTT) Price Tops $0.20

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $352,934.73 and $81,997.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00427911 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000168 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00177483 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

