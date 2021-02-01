Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $235.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.45.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $182.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

