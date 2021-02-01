Catex Token Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 609.4% higher against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $193,054.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.