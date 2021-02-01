cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 11.7% on Analyst Upgrade

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares rose 11.7% during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $4.30. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. cbdMD traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 953,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,150,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in cbdMD by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

