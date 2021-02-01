CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $3,412.22 and $26.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007061 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

