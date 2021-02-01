CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) versus The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Financial Analysis

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDK Global and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CDK Global presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. The OLB Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than CDK Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.15 $207.50 million $3.05 16.64 The OLB Group $10.29 million 2.99 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% The OLB Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDK Global beats The OLB Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across variopus business sectors. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

