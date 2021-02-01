Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 41,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 64,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.21 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

About Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) (CVE:CZO)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro Inc. (CZO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.