Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Hits $33.00 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $82,999.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,022,714 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

