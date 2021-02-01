Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Up 5.8%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.45. 9,064,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,537,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
