Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Trading Down 1%

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23). 8,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 3,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Celtic plc (CCP.L) Company Profile (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

