Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $56,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,170,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,084 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,877. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

