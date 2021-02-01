Centene Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,084 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,877. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.