Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 3,061,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,940,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. Research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $929,000.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

