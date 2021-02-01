Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CET stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,908 shares of company stock valued at $373,458. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Central Securities by 24.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 82.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Central Securities by 54.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

