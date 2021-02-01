Centrality Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $48.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

