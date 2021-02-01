CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20). 1,629,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 400,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.57.

About CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.