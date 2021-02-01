Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Sells $246,840.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centrus Energy stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

