Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.11 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

