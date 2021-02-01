CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Up 5.9%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 370,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 193,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

