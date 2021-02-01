Chainlink Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $9.41 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.29 or 0.00069255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00864106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049989 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.14 or 0.04433429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019976 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

