Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 142800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

About Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

