CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.65

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 126133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a market cap of C$33.34 million and a P/E ratio of -40.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

