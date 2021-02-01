ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $239,256.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,819.11 or 1.00364868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00034717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002860 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

