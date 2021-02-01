Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

