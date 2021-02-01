Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading 8.5% Higher

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.15. 1,804,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,230,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $144.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

