Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 6.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Chemed worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chemed by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 92,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $517.56. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,779. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.03. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

