Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP opened at $39.14 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.