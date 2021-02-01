Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). Approximately 173,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 737,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.62. The company has a market cap of £12.94 million and a PE ratio of -15.88.

About Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

