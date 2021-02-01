Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

