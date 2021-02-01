China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.59

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

