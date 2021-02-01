China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $20.06 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.