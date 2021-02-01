China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.80.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
