Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 145,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 106,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $647.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

