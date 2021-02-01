Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,512.27 and last traded at $1,510.03, with a volume of 7436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,480.00.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.11.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,403.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

