Chromia (CHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.42 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $7.42 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

