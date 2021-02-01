Chromia Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and $4.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.