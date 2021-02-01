Chronologic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $76,831.85 and $452.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

