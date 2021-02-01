Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lessened by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Chubb by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Chubb by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chubb by 1,103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 125,172 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

CB traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.73. 62,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,605. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

