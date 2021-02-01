Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Lessened by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

