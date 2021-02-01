CIBT Education Group’s (MBAIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBAIF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CIBT Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

