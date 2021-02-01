Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Up 5.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 614,483 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 513,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.