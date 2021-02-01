Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,382 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $49,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

