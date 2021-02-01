Cimarex Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

XEC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

