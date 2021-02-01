Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,147. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.55. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.