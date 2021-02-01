Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.34. 74,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.