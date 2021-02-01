Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 888,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,312,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

