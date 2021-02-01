Citigroup Reiterates Top Pick Rating for National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.17).

LON NEX traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 254.80 ($3.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,889. National Express Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 185.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.78.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

