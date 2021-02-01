Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 256,324 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Citrix Systems worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $780,797.00. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,027 shares of company stock worth $7,096,322 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.51. 36,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,595. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

