Civic (CVC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.94 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $104.29 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civic has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

