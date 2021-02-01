Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 100,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 42,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

